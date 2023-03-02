Former HISD elementary school teacher charged, accused of sexually abusing children

Court documents claim the abuse started around Feb. 1, 2020, when he allegedly pulled a girl's pants and underwear down.

HOUSTON — A former Sutton Elementary School teacher has been charged after being accused of sexually assaulting children, according to court documents.

Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's coverage of this story on Friday, Feb. 3.

Records show Manuel Edgardo Ponce, 45, is facing four charges: Three counts of continued sex abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Court documents say the abuse started around Feb. 1, 2020, when he pulled a girl's pants and underwear down. Students started coming forward after he left the school last summer, records said.

According to Houston ISD, Ponce resigned in July 2022.

"HISD takes these situations very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority. The individual resigned in July 2022, and therefore is no longer employed with the district. Due to the Family Education Rights Privacy Act (FERPA) and the pending investigation, HISD will not be providing additional information at this time," the district said in a statement.

Child Protective Services also said they were investigating the situation.

"Child Protective Services is working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Sutton Elementary. Once our investigation is complete, results will be sent to Sutton Elementary, Houston ISD and the Texas Education Agency,” said Department of Family Protective Services spokesperson Melissa Lanford.

Some parents told KHOU 11 they weren't aware of the investigation until the school's principal held a meeting on Jan. 30.

The principal's full letter to parents can be read below:

"Sutton Elementary Parents:

"Please be advised that allegations of inappropriate conduct were reported to administration following a resignation of a former employee.

"The person is no longer employed by HISD, and a thorough investigation is being conducted by the HISD Police Department.

"Due to the pending investigation and student privacy rights, HISD cannot provide additional information at this time. Please know that HISD and Sutton Elementary value your students and their safety.

"We will ensure classroom instruction continues without interruption.

"We appreciate your continued support.

"Sincerely,

"Beatrice Akala, Principal

"Sutton Elementary"