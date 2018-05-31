HOUSTON - A bomb squad was called Wednesday evening for a suspicious package found on a sidewalk in Montrose.

The Houston Police Department was investigating if the package, seen on Graustark and Marshal Street, is a pipe bomb.

Officials said inside the package were several prayer candles and a phone charger. They believe someone intentionally left the package.

Central and Bomb Squad just cleared a suspicious device at 4900 Graustark. Two prayer candles were left in a bag by a pole. 202 pic.twitter.com/6gFXwtjGKo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2018

Police said they were notified about the package from someone who called and said they found a tin ticker and wiring wrapped up in paper in the street.

