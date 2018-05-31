HOUSTON - A bomb squad was called Wednesday evening for a suspicious package found on a sidewalk in Montrose.
The Houston Police Department was investigating if the package, seen on Graustark and Marshal Street, is a pipe bomb.
Officials said inside the package were several prayer candles and a phone charger. They believe someone intentionally left the package.
Police said they were notified about the package from someone who called and said they found a tin ticker and wiring wrapped up in paper in the street.
