Harris County deputies investigating 'suspicious' death in Cypress area

Deputies said the discovery was made in the 20100 block of Rustic Lake Lane, which is near the intersection of Fry and Longenbaugh roads.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in the Cypress area on Tuesday.

HCSO representatives said the person's death was "suspicious" but didn't elaborate on their identity or possible cause.

The body was found in the 20100 block of Rustic Lake Lane, which is near the intersection of Fry and Longenbaugh roads. HCSO tweeted about it around 3 p.m. although it's unclear when the actual discovery was made.

According to aerial video of the scene, the discovery appears to have been made in a lane at an oil change shop at the intersection of Fry and Rustic Lake.

HCSO said updates will be given at the scene, although it's unclear when those updates will be provided.