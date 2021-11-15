Houston police investigating 'suspicious death' of 85-year-old man in Humble

Roland Smith was admitted to Kingwood HCA Hospital with multiple lesions that doctors called suspicious, according to HPD.

HUMBLE, Texas — Houston police are investigating the death of an 85-year-old man found Sunday at his home in Humble.

Roland Smith died at Kingwood HCA Hospital on Sunday.

He'd been admitted with multiple lesions that doctors considered suspicious, police said, so they alerted HPD.

Investigators say the lesions may have been caused by lying on the bathroom floor for an extended period of time.

It's not clear if Smith lived alone in the two-story home in the 3600 block of Village Pine Drive..