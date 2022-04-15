Wanted: Photos released of four suspects connected to shooting outside Third Ward business

Five other people were hurt in a fight that started inside Spivey's Famous Bistro on Feb. 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police are looking for multiple suspects believed to be connected to a shooting outside a Third Ward restaurant and nightclub.

Note: The videos above and below are from previous reporting.

It started as a fight inside Spivey's Famous Bistro on Ennis and Blodgett Street at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 17, police said. The two groups were broken up and escorted outside.

When they got to the parking lot, the fight picked back up, and two suspects opened fire. Both men fled the scene.

Five people were hurt, including a bouncer that was shot in the hand. HPD detectives said they were all taken to hospitals and were stable.

Police have released five photos of the four suspects they're looking for. Two of them were of the same person, one of the suspected shooters during the fight (top left).

Detectives say the men in the other three photos haven't been identified.