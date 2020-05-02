FORT BEND, Texas — Fort Bend deputies are looking for the suspects responsible for robbing two women Monday in the Richmond area after they left two different banks.

The first incident happened at approximately 2:46 p.m.

Deputies said they responded to the H-E-B off FM 762 on Circle Oak Parkway after a woman reported that someone broke into her car.

The woman said she had just left the Wells Fargo in the Rosenberg Town Center and drove straight to the H-E-B. She was inside the store when burglars broke her car window and stole her purse.

There were no witnesses, but a white Dodge Journey with paper tags was caught on video pulling up to the woman’s car.

At 3:09 p.m. that same day, Fort Bend deputies received a call from an elderly woman who reported that she had just arrived home from the Chase Bank in the Richmond area when she was confronted by an armed suspect.

The suspect allegedly pushed her to the ground and stole her purse.

The elderly woman reported that the suspect got out of a white SUV with tinted window, black luggage rack, solid black wheels and paper tags. Detectives said the vehicle she described is consistent with the vehicle used in the robbery at H-E-B.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said this is an ongoing investigation and hopes someone can help him catch the suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

