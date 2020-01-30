HOUSTON — Take a good look at the suspects captured in surveillance in the video attached to this story.

Police say they are wanted for robberies in Houston, League City and Austin.

The men are accused of robbing T-Mobile stores on multiple occasions.

One of the robberies occurred Jan. 12 at about 2:20 p.m. “Two unknown males walked into the T-Mobile, located at 8200 Main Street, in Houston, Texas. As the males entered the store, an employee approached them, at which time both suspects pulled out knives and told the employee not to come near them. The suspects then cut the cords to several cells phones and smart watches and then casually walked out of the store.

Another robber occurred Jan. 16 at about 7 p.m.: “..the same males walked into the T-Mobile, located at 11200 Fuqua, in Houston, Texas. As the males entered the store, they walked up to the phone displays and began to cut the cords with knives. When the employee saw that the suspects had knives, she then backed away from the males. As the suspects began to walk out of the store, an employee began to follow them, at which time one of the suspects threatened to harm her if she followed them. Both suspects then fled in an unknown direction.”

Detectives believe the same suspects committed similar robberies on Oct. 17, 2019 in League City and Nov. 25, 2019 in Austin.

Police released surveillance video of the crimes, which clearly shows the suspects’ faces.

Suspected T-Mobile store robbers wanted in League City, Austin and Houston

HPD

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter