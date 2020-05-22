Recognize them? Suspects wanted for capital murder in northeast Harris County

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said on May 14, at 5 p.m., the victim was shot in the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Route Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are asking for the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a capital murder in northeast Harris County form earlier this month.

During the incident, an unknown black male suspect approached the victim after he exited his vehicle in a strip center parking lot, deputies said. The suspect shot the victim after a brief struggle.

Both suspects, the shooter and a driver, drove away the location in a maroon and tan Ford Expedition.

The victim succumbed to his wounds and died at the scene. Detectives believe that robbery was the motive behind this murder.

The family of the victim is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspects responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

