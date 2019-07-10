DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help to find several suspects that allegedly stole $3,550 worth of gas from the Shell gas station at 7014 N Stemmons Freeway on Sept. 29.

In a news release posted to DPD's website The DPD Beat, DPD said two suspects went in to the gas station and asked for $5 worth of gas. Once they went to the pump, the suspects allegedly "pried open the front panel and disabled the manual shut-off switch."

The suspects had a line of cars waiting behind them to fill up once they had filled their cars, allowing them to steal about $3,550 worth of gas, DPD said.

DPD released two pictures of the suspects that appeared to be from the gas station's security cameras.

The suspects, according to DPD, were in the two cars pictured: a white Chrysler 300 and a blue Ford Mustang with two white stripes.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Detective K.D. Janse at (214)671-8066.