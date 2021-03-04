Watch: 2 brazen suspects steal 4 vehicles from Spring dealership, crash through gate for getaway

Precinct 4 investigators are trying to identify two suspects who stole four vehicles from the NEXCAR dealership on I-45 north Friday morning.

SPRING, Texas — Deputies are trying to track down a couple of car thieves who broke into a Spring dealership Friday morning and stole a truck and three cars.

Investigators say they found a bunch of keys at the NEXCAR dealership on I-45 then shopped around the parking lot for the cars they wanted.

Surveillance video shows one of them crashing through the front gate with a white pickup and heading down the feeder road.

He came back for more, according to Precinct 4.

Next off the lot was a blue Chevy Camaro followed by a red Dodge Challenger, then a sporty yellow car.

Precinct 4 deputies later found the truck and yellow car at a nearby hotel.

They’re still looking for the suspects and the blue Camaro and red Challenger.

If you recognize the suspects or have any other information on the case, please call the Precinct 4 Constable’s office at 832-927-6161.