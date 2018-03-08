SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land Police are asking homeowners to check their home surveillance cameras as they search for a couple of home invasion suspects.

Officers responded to a home invasion call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Timbertrail Drive in Greatwood. They say two masked men with guns kicked in the front door, confronted the homeowner and ran from the scene when the alarm went off.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have surveillance footage of the suspects or getaway car, or anyone with information on the case, to call detectives at (281) 274-2540.

© 2018 KHOU