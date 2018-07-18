HOUSTON - Police are seeking the public's help in locating a band of robbers who terrified workers at a north Houston Shipley store.

The robbers broke into the donut store Monday in the 5300 block of Airline.

Video shows the suspects making employees lie down on the floor while they took money out of the cash registers and from one of the workers.

One of the workers was pistol-whipped by the men, police said, and suffered a bruise to his temple.

Police say there were four robbers, all masked and armed with pistols, and a getaway driver.

A store official says his business has been hit several times recently by thieves. The suspects all appear to be about 17 years old.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KHOU