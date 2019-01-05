SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas — Police are looking for suspects involved in an armored car robbery in South Houston.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the driver was robbed while making a delivery at a grocery store, according to the City of South Houston Police Department.

The store is located in the 1500 block of Old Galveston Road and Washington.

The suspects fled the scene and officers are currently looking for them.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

