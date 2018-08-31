HOUSTON – An off-duty Precinct 1 deputy constable is okay after being shot at by two men while working a security job at a west Houston motel overnight.

The Houston Police Department says it started around 2 a.m. Friday when the deputy was escorting the two men off the motel property for trespassing when they opened fire on him.

This happened outside of the Motel 6 located in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South. It is not clear if they were guests at the motel.

Investigators said more than half a dozen shots were fired at the deputy who was not wounded in the incident.

While there are no witnesses at this time, investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video to determine exactly what happened.

A description of the suspects has not been released at this time.

