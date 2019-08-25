HOUSTON — Police are looking for the suspects responsible for opening fire on two men playing basketball in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.

One victim was pronounced dead on scene. The other was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.

This happened at approximately 3:27 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Amelia Road

Police said the suspects, dressed in all black, approached the victims and started shooting.

Investigators believe the suspects and victims did not know each other and they are hoping surveillance footage may be available.

Police are looking for a dark gray or black small, four-door car that left the scene.

If you have any information on this case or the suspects, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

