Suspects charged with killing NOPD police officer tell Houston judge someone else pulled the trigger

Frederick Jackson and Anthony Jenkins appeared in a Houston courtroom and told the judge they didn't kill Det. Everett Briscoe but they know who did.

HOUSTON — The two suspects charged with the shooting death of a New Orleans police officer outside a Houston restaurant told a judge another man pulled the trigger.

Frederick Jackson and Anthony Jenkins were in court Monday morning on capital murder charges in connection with the shooting death of NOPD Det. Everett Briscoe.

They both told the judge someone else pulled the trigger when Briscoe and his friend were shot at Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer.

The second victim remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Police said Jenkins and Jackson are suspects in other robberies where they stalked victims at Galleria area shops and restaurants.

In a news conference last week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said both were out on bond for other crimes when Briscoe was killed.

Ogg said police are looking for a third "person of interest" but didn't release any details.

At Briscoe's funeral Saturday, New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said the fallen officer was a great man and a great friend who would give you the clothes off his back.

"We lost a good one," Ferguson said.

Briscoe leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 16 and 10, according to Ferguson. His oldest son is getting ready to start his senior year of high school, Ferguson said.

During a press conference Sunday, New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks talked about the loss of his friend.