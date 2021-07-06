Suspects pull gun on McDonald’s manager during argument over salt on their fries, Precinct 4 says

HOUSTON — A couple of suspects were arrested after they allegedly pulled a gun on a McDonald’s manager during an argument over salt on their fries, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says.
Davion Guillory and Treykia Cohen are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Constable Mark Herman says surveillance video shows the suspects displaying the gun while arguing with the manager at the drive-thru window.
It happened at the McDonald’s at 128 East Richey Road on July 4.
Cohen was out on bond on a charge of aggravated robbery with a weapon, Hermann said.
