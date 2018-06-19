HOUSTON – A group of suspects got away empty handed after a failed attempt at trying the steal an ATM from a northeast Houston convenience store early Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspects targeted the Food Mart store located in the 7500 block of Homestead Road near Ley.

At around 4 a.m., several males in a black pickup backed up to the front of the store, busted the front glass by the ATM, went in, wrapped a chain around the machine and attempted to drag it out, police said

However, the chain came off. They apparently did not tie it down right. The suspects fled the scene without the ATM and got away.

Police are hoping to review surveillance video to get a better description of the suspects.

© 2018 KHOU