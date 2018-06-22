HOUSTON - Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying and locating two men accused of robbing a southwest Houston bank while dressed in surgical scrubs.

Officials say just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, two suspects entered the Bayou City Federal Credit Union at 6414 Fannin dressed in surgical scrubs. They say one suspect showed a silver revolver, hopped over the teller counter and demanded cash from the tellers while the other stood watch near the door.

Both suspects ran from the scene. No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Authorities describe the two suspects as black males in their late-30s to early 40s, one of them 6-foot with a thin build and the other approximately 5-foot-8 with a medium build. Both suspects were wearing surgical masks, surgical caps and medical scrubs, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers tip line at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips can also be submitted by texting TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), online or through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app.

