HPD: Suspects wanted after carjacking man asleep in his vehicle

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery with a bodily force. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at around 3:40 am, the complainant was asleep in his vehicle at an apartment complex parking lot, located at the 6000 block of Allendale, in Houston, Texas. The complainant stated that while he was asleep, an unknown male opened his driver’s side door and pulled him out of his vehicle. The suspect then got into his vehicle and closed the door. The complainant then got up and tried to open the door, when a second suspect exited a silver SUV and struck the complainant in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect then got back into the silver SUV as the first suspect drove off in the complainants blue Nissan Sentra. Both vehicles then drove out of the parking lot. Houston PD #116592-23 The complainant’s vehicle was located at the 4500 block of Airline a few days later. Suspect #1: Black male, black shirt and brown pants with a blue cap. Suspect #2: Unknown male. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.