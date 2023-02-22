HPD: Suspects wanted after carjacking man asleep in his vehicle

This happened on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in the Pasadena area. The man's stolen car was found a few days later.
HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying the suspects accused of carjacking a man who was sleeping in his car.
This incident happened on Jan. 24 at about 3:40 a.m. and it was all caught on camera.
Police said the man was asleep in his blue Nissan Sentra at an apartment complex on Allendale and Allen Genoa roads when a suspect opened the driver's side door and pulled him out. The suspect then jumped into the man's car, HPD said.
The man tried getting back in his car but then a second suspect got out of the backseat of a silver SUV and hit the man in the back of the head, police said. The man fell and that's when the first suspect drove away in his car. The silver SUV followed behind the stolen car.
The man's Nissan was found a few days later in the 4500 block of Airline Drive near the North Freeway.
Police don't have a good description of the suspects. They said one of them was wearing a black shirt and brown pants with a blue cap.
If you have any information on the suspects or this incident, please call Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-8477. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Watch the full video of the robbery released by Houston police in the video below:
