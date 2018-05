GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hitchcock.

A Galveston County deputy responded to an armed robbery at a gaming business.

Officials say the suspects tried to getaway in a stolen vehicle but the deputy was able to shoot out the vehicle's tires. All suspects were detained and taken to jail.

The deputy was not injured.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas is handling the investigation.

© 2018 KHOU