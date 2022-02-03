Wanted: Suspects in at least 5 armed robberies in west Houston

The four suspects are seen on surveillance video where one of them appears to be wearing a mask, and the others cover their faces with bandanas.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to get four armed robbery suspects off the streets before someone gets hurt.

According to the HPD Robbery Division, the suspects are responsible for at least five armed robberies in west Houston between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21.

The most recent case happened around 8:45 p.m. at a smoke shop in the 6400 block of Richmond.

Surveillance video shows them stroll in, acting like customers and walking around the store for a few minutes.

Police say one of them then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the employee behind the counter and demanded the money from the cash registers. Then they helped themselves to merchandise throughout the store, police say, before escaping in a blue, four-door Kia.

Another surveillance video shows them in the same blue Kia robbing a man inside his vehicle.

The four suspects appeared to be in their late teens to mid-20s. One of them had a distinct tattoo on top of his left hand.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. You can also submit a tip online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.