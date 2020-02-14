WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas — A manhunt is underway in West University where police said two suspects in a stolen vehicle were on the run early Friday.

Police said the suspects tried to run over an officer before fleeing on foot.

As of 4:30 a.m. police had one of the suspects in custody, but another was still hiding somewhere in the neighborhood.

The search is happening now in the 6500 block of Wakeforest.

Houston police are assisting West University police in the search.

Helicopters and K-9 are assisting in the search.

