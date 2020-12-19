DPS: Suspected intoxicated driver crashes into three police units on I-45 near The Woodlands

The officers were assisting with another crash when they were hit by the suspected intoxicated driver.

HOUSTON — A suspected intoxicated driver is in custody after crashing into three police units overnight Saturday on the North Freeway near Woodlands Parkway.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, multiple Oak Ridge North officers and Shenandoah police officers were parked on the freeway assisting with another crash when the suspected intoxicated driver drove through the crash scene.

The driver hit two Oak Ridge North police units and one Shenandoah police unit.

Luckily, no officers were inside the vehicles and no one was injured.

DPS is investigating this scene.

The suspected intoxicated driver was taken into custody by another agency.

Check back for any updates.