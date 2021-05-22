One dead, another critically injured in suspected street racing crash in Baytown

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has identified the deceased as 19-year-old Avyn Craig. He was allegedly racing the driver of a Dodge Challenger.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Illegal street racing may be the cause of a crash that killed one man and critically injured another Friday in the Baytown area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 6500 block of FM 1942 at North Main shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted 19-year-old Avyn Craig was racing side-by-side against the driver of a Dodge Challenger. Both were traveling at a high rate of speed, the sheriff said.

Craig then lost control of his vehicle and he crashed into two other vehicles, according to Sheriff Gonzales.

"Craig's vehicle began to “fish tale”, and he subsequently collided with two other moving vehicles," the sheriff tweeted.

First responders arrived on scene and pronounced Craig dead.

Another man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The sheriff did not specify if this man was in Craig's vehicle or in one of the vehicles Craig crashed into.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger did not stay on scene.

