Suspected gunman dead, officer injured, after 4-hour standoff, police say

Police say the gunman barricaded himself inside this morning after a domestic disturbance.

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas — A suspected gunman is dead and a police officer was injured in an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said.

The incident began on Grove Road in Clear Lake Shores just before 5 a.m., according to Clear Lake Shores police.

CLSPD officers said they were initially called out to a home for a domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots from inside the house, police chief Tracy Keele said.

Police were able to get one person out of the house, but the suspect who is believed to have fired the gun barricaded himself inside.

At around 10 a.m. CLSPD, in conjunction with the League City Combined Agency Response Team (CART), said they surrounded the house.

A tactical team used flash bangs to enter the home when they discovered the barricaded man was dead.

The suspect and the person rescued from the home were not immediately identified.

Clear Lake Shores mayor Kurt Otten said an officer was injured during the incident, and he was saddened by the loss of one of their residents.

There was no word on the extent of the officer's injuries.

"Today, our community experienced a heartbreaking situation involving a domestic disturbance that resulted in the loss of one of our neighbors," the mayor said in a statement. "I’m heartbroken for the officer who was injured in the line of duty, and for our fellow neighbor and family members currently grieving their loss."