Suspected drunken driver plows through crash scene on I-45, hitting officer, patrol vehicle

According to police, Kayla Roberts attempted to leave the scene after the crash, but her van became disabled about a mile up I-45.

CONROE, Texas — A Conroe police officer is OK after being struck by a suspected drunken driver early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Conroe police said the officer was directing traffic on the mainlanes of I-45 near Crighton Road due to a major crash.

Police said Kayla Nicole Roberts, 32, was northbound on 45 when she came up to the crash scene, disregarded all emergency vehicles and plowed into a Conroe police vehicle and the officer who was directing traffic. According to Conroe police, the officer was able to avoid major injury because he jumped out of the way of Roberts' vehicle to avoid direct impact.

Police said Roberts, a Spring resident, left the scene and continued north on the freeway until her van became disabled about a mile away.

When officers arrived, they said she was showing signs of intoxication and was arrested.

Once she was detained, police said she became combative and uncooperative, even spitting in an officer's face.

Roberts is being held on three charges -- DWI, failure to stop and render aid and harassment of a public servant.