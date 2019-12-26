MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A driver is dead after DPS says he slammed his Chevrolet Camaro into a tree and then a home in the New Caney area overnight.

This happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Russell Drive and North Trinity Way.

A resident says they woke up to a loud crash and discovered that a Camaro had struck a tree in their front yard and their home. They immediately called 911.

East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to the scene and found the driver unresponsive inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety say the driver was speeding on North Trinity Way when he came to the T-intersection with Russell Drive.

The Camaro went through the stop sign, then went airborne before striking the tree in the front yard, DPS said.

The Camaro then struck two support pillars for the home before eventually hitting a stairway, DPS said.

According to DPS, speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

