HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County deputy was injured after a suspected drunk driver caused a chain reaction crash overnight.

This happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 14100 block of the Crosby Freeway feeder near Beltway 8.

The Harris County Sheriff Office’s say the deputy was parked at a light when a truck slammed another car into his cruiser.

He has neck and back injuries from the impact but will be OK.

The driver of the truck was arrested.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter