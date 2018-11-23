HOUSTON – A teenager has been charged with aggravated robbery after a carjacking and deadly crash in southeast Houston, police say.

It was around 1:30 a.m. Friday when a man on Navigation Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint for his vehicle, according to officers with the Houston Police Department.

About an hour later, the suspected carjacker and three other teens were traveling southbound on the Gulf Freeway when they lost control for unknown reasons. The stolen vehicle left the freeway near Scarsdale and struck a sign before crashing into a light pole in front of a car dealership.

One passenger was killed in the wreck. Another teen was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police later confirmed the teen accused of stealing the vehicle was being charged with aggravated robbery. Police said they are still working to confirm the involvement of the other three teens.

UPDATE: Police say the deadly ax involving 4 teen boys @ Scarsdale/Gulf Fwy - the driver of stolen car being charged w/ aggravated robbery, he's accused of carjacking a guy at gunpoint. Him and 3 other teens went for joyride before crashing. One dead. #khou11 #htownrush — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) November 23, 2018

The investigation and cleanup lasted until about 8 a.m. Friday. The frontage road has since fully reopened.

