FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four suspected car burglars were arrested Saturday in Cinco Ranch after the owner caught them in the act, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

It started as a car burglary on Bentgrass Court, where the homeowner caught four people trying to break into a vehicle.

Pct. 3 constable's deputies were given a vehicle description of the getaway car and spotted them. That's when a chase started.

All four suspects are in custody.

