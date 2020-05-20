Suspect wanted in connection to Spring Pizza Hut robbery kills himself when deputies surround his home

The robbery that happened on Sunday left a 47-year-old employee severely injured after he was shot several times.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A man wanted in connection to the Pizza Hut robbery in Spring Sunday is dead after deputies said he shot himself when police surrounded his home to arrest him.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harris County deputies went to the suspect's home on Canyon Oak Pl in The Woodlands to serve an arrest warrant.

Deputies said when investigators approached the home they heard a gunshot from inside.

Deputies pulled back and called the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT team for assistance.

SWAT sent in a robot to clear the home. Soon afterward, deputies discovered the 19-year-old suspect shot himself to death.

The suspect has not been identified.

On Sunday, two men entered the Pizza Hut in the 4800 block of Louetta Road near Kuykendahl Road and attempted to rob the store at gunpoint.

One of the employees confronted the robber with the gun and authorities said the employee possibly recognized the robbers. A struggle ensued and the 47-year-old employee was shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Authorities said other employees followed the robbers when they ran from the store, but stopped pursuing them when they jumped a fence to get into a nearby apartment complex. They didn't get away with any money.

The other suspect was taken into custody Monday and charged with aggravated robbery.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.