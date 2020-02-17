HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man charged in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend at her place of work on Valentine's Day.

The shooting happened at about 8:50 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of Lockwood Drive, in Fifth Ward.

The Houston Police Department said the suspect, 54-year-old Darryl Dewayne Thompson, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member in the 263rd State District Court.

As of Monday morning he was not yet in custody.

Police released a 2017 arrest photo of Thompson in hopes that someone in the public will recognize him and know his whereabouts.

Police said it was Friday when the shooter went into a restaurant where he confronted his ex with a handgun. The victim ran out of the restaurant to try and get away as Thompson opened fire.

The gunman fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and survived the attack.

Call HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have info that could lead to an arrest.

