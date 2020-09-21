Suspect wanted in attempted kidnapping in Galveston

The victim claims the unidentified suspect approached her in a car and asked her for directions to a pizza restaurant. He then attempted to force her in his vehicle.

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Police Department is hoping someone can help them identify a man involved in an attempted kidnapping Sunday.

According to police, the victim said as she was walking within the 2200 block of Ave D (Market Street), a Hispanic man driving a four-door sedan, with one working headlight, approached her and asked her for directions to a pizza restaurant.

The victim told police that the man offered her money to get into his car and show him where the restaurant was located, but she refused. She told police that's when the man got out of his car, grabbed her and attempted to force her into his vehicle.

The victim said she was able to scream for help which caused the man to let her go. He then got back inside his vehicle.

He was last seen driving south on 22nd Street.

Police were called to the scene and attempted to search the area for the man but was unable to locate him nor his vehicle.

The only description men have of the suspect is that he is about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin muscular build. He was wearing an unknown color shirt with dark pants.

His vehicle was described as being an older model four-door sedan that is maroon or purple in color.

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspect in this case, please contact the Galveston Police Department non-emergency at (409) 765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.