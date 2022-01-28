Suspect wanted for aggravated robbery of a long-time Heights mechanic

The beloved mechanic was run over by the suspect while trying to stop him from stealing a vehicle that was being repaired.

HOUSTON — The person responsible for the robbery of a long-time Heights-area mechanic is still on the run, two weeks after the ordeal left the man hospitalized.

Tarfin Micu, 65, was working at his shop, Fixers Automotive, in the 100 block of East 11th Street on the morning of Jan. 14 when a man walked up to a red Cadillac CTS that was being repaired, according to Houston police.

The suspect then got into the driver's seat, causing Micu to investigate. As Micu approached the vehicle, the engine was started.

HPD says Micu reached in to turn the vehicle off, when the suspect punched Micu in the face and backed up with the hood still up. The suspect ran over Micu's foot, causing it to break.

Micu has been discharged from the hospital, but his auto repair shop remains closed as he recovers.

The suspect then sped off, striking the building next door. While the incident was not caught on camera, the suspect was captured on video at a nearby convenience store just before the incident.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to Crime Stoppers of Houston directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip at on their website or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.