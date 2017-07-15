Video shows man wanted in deadly 2017 shooting in southwest Houston

Police say the shooting happened at 10221 Club Creek back in July of 2017.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for help with identifying a suspect who they said was involved in a deadly shooting that happened in 2017.

The man is accused of shooting and killing one man and wounding another in a shooting that took place at 10221 Club Creek on July 15, 2017.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black T-shirt with an unknown image on the front.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect fighting with the two victims outside of a nightclub before pulling out a gun and then firing multiple shots. He then fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.