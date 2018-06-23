FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - One of three men wanted for punching a woman while trying to steal her purse outside of a Richmond-area H-E-B was arrested Friday.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies say Cameron Deal was taken into custody in Alexandria, La., by Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force.

Deputies say on June 5, Deal and two other suspects followed a woman from a Chase bank to an H-E-B and continued to follow her as she got into the driver’s seat of her car.

According to deputies, Deal punched the woman in her face multiple times while trying to take her purse.

Officials describe one of the remaining suspects as a black male, 18 to 20 years old with a medium build and between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6. The third suspect’s identity is unknown, according to deputies.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling (281) 342-TIPS (8477) or online.

