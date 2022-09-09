Sketch released of man accused of rape at Baytown park

The alleged sexual assault happened on September 1 sometime before noon.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police released a composite sketch Friday of a suspect accused of raping a woman who was walking through a park earlier this month.

The incident happened on September 1 sometime before noon at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. Baytown police were called the park after a 50-year-old woman claimed she walking the trails and was sexually assaulted by a man.

K-9 units were called in to search for the man, who they say ran away.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for injuries.

“The Baytown Police Department takes all crimes against persons seriously, especially a crime as serious as sexual assault. We recognize the trust our citizens have placed in us and we will not stop until this offender is identified and apprehended. We have increased our uniformed patrols in and around city parks as well as other investigative efforts to ensure this offender is brought to justice," said Chief John Stringer.