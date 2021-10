Hempstead police said both victims were flown to area hospitals in unknown condition.

HEMPSTEAD, Texas — Two people were shot Wednesday in Waller County, according to police.

It happened in the 1800 block of 3rd Street, which is in the Hempstead area.

Police said the suspect has not been taken into custody.

According to police, the victims, a woman and a teen, were flown to area hospitals and are in unknown condition.