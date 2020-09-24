Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in north Houston

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the suspect responsible for shooting a man to death Wednesday in north Houston.

Police said a resident living in the 4900 block of North Freeway heard several gunshots outside of his home at about 10 p.m.

When he walked out to see what was going on, he found a man lying in the middle of the street.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police have very little information on this shooting but said they found several gun casings. The suspect and a motive are unknown at this time.

If you have any information that could help police solve this case, please call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.