HOUSTON -- A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash near Highway 288 in south Houston.

Houston Police say the female victim was walking to their apartment in the area of Reed Road around 1 a.m. when the male suspect approached them, robbed them and took her car.

Southeast and CRU officers just apprehended an armed robbery suspect at Holmes and 288. Suspect led officers on a short pursuit before crashing and running on foot. 202 pic.twitter.com/s5cDMWqakE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 6, 2018

The victim was able to track their car using a cell phone app and alerted police.

Police said they spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull the suspect over, but he refused to stop.

The pursuit took the suspect and police along the feeder road of Highway 288. The suspect and patrol unit were unaware of a sharp turn ahead and crashed into a barricade.

That is where the suspect tried to run from the scene on foot, but he was taken into custody near Holmes Road.

When police arrested the suspect, the gun they found on him turned out to be a fake.

