HOUSTON — A suspect accused of assaulting a woman on an elevator at the Heights H-E-B Sunday has been taken into custody, Houston police confirmed to KHOU 11 Friday.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police said they are still conducting interviews and working on photo arrays before filing charges.

JulieAnna Collins told police the assault happened as she was leaving the store. The shopping cart escalator was down, so she took an elevator to the parking lot.

“I immediately noticed a guy with only [a] skateboard in the back corner. It weirded me out a little, but I knew there was cameras and one other male passenger on the elevator. I thought I would be fine,” Collins posted on the Nextdoor app.

She was wrong.

“The skateboard guy immediately approached me and before I could turn away from him, he grabbed my butt and started trying to pull me in to grab me,” she said.

Collins said she fought back and the suspect escaped on his skateboard.

Collins described her attacker as a Hispanic male, age 23 to 30 with a solid white skateboard. She said he was about 5’10 and weighed around 200 lbs. The suspect was wearing jeans, a gray “dirty-looking” hoodie with a red stripe around it and a flannel shirt.

The next day, St. Pius X High School was put on alert due to concerns about a man matching the same description of the suspect.

The man appeared at basketball game with a skateboard exhibiting “odd behavior.”

Kids were escorted to cars when he showed up near campus.

If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

