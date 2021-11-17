HPD: Suspect swipes Texas Lottery ticket display case from counter

Houston police say the display case contained $17,000 in lottery tickets.

HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing $17,000 in lottery tickets from a northwest Houston business.

Houston police said this happened around 1 p.m. on July 25 at a business located in the 8600 block of Hammerly Boulevard. Surveillance video shows the unidentified suspect stealing a display case containing several rolls of Texas Lottery scratch tickets from the counter.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a '90s model silver Ford Mustang in an unknown direction.

The suspect faces a charge of felony theft shoplifting.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.