x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HPD: Suspect swipes Texas Lottery ticket display case from counter

Houston police say the display case contained $17,000 in lottery tickets.

HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing $17,000 in lottery tickets from a northwest Houston business.

Houston police said this happened around 1 p.m. on July 25 at a business located in the 8600 block of Hammerly Boulevard. Surveillance video shows the unidentified suspect stealing a display case containing several rolls of Texas Lottery scratch tickets from the counter.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a '90s model silver Ford Mustang in an unknown direction.

Credit: HPD
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing $17,000 in lottery tickets from a northwest Houston business.
Credit: HPD
Police said the suspect left the scene in a 90’s model silver Ford Mustang in an unknown direction.

The suspect faces a charge of felony theft shoplifting.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

In Other News

HPD: Suspect steals $17,000 in Texas Lottery tickets