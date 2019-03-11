PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say vandalized several Pearland ISD schools.

Police say the suspect smashed windows at Berry Miller Junior High, Rogers Middle School and Massey Ranch Elementary School. They said the alleged crimes happened overnight into the early morning hours.

Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage wearing a black hooded sweater with a wide white stripe on the back.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Mayville at (281) 997-4128, by email at dmayville@pearlandtx.gov or in a message to the police department on Facebook.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter