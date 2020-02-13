HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a suspect who snatched a woman’s purse as she was leaving a bank in Alief.

The incident happened on Dec. 23, 2019 at the Bank of America in the 6800 block of South Kirkwood.

Police said the woman had just walked out of the bank and was walking to the Thanh Binh Market, located in the same parking lot, to buy groceries when a white Chevrolet Silverado truck drove up next to her.

Surveillance video shows an unknown man get out of the back driver’s side door and approach the woman from behind. The man then forcibly grabs the woman’s purse off her shoulder and runs back to the truck. The truck then drives off.

The vehicle is described as a 2005 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab with large black aluminum aftermarket wheels.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who appears to be approximately 30 years old. He was wearing a gray hoodie and khaki pants.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 713-222-8477.

