Do you know him? Man wanted after body found in apartment parking lot in northwest Houston

HPD said the 42-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the 4200 block of Antoine Drive near W. Little York Road.
Credit: Houston Police Department
Houston Police Department released a sketch of a possible suspect wanted after a man was shot in killed at an apartment complex in the Greater Inwood area of the city's northwest side.

HOUSTON — Houston police released a composite sketch Monday that could help investigators identify the person who shot and killed a man over the weekend.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Antoine Drive in northwest Houston. 

According to investigators, police found the body of a 42-year-old man in the parking lot when they arrived at the scene. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.

It's still unclear what led to the shooting, but police have a description of the alleged shooter, which is illustrated in the composite sketch.

Police said they're searching for a man in his 30s with a medium build.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

