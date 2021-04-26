Do you know him? Man wanted after body found in apartment parking lot in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police released a composite sketch Monday that could help investigators identify the person who shot and killed a man over the weekend.
The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Antoine Drive in northwest Houston.
According to investigators, police found the body of a 42-year-old man in the parking lot when they arrived at the scene. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.
It's still unclear what led to the shooting, but police have a description of the alleged shooter, which is illustrated in the composite sketch.
Police said they're searching for a man in his 30s with a medium build.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
JFC/KJS 4-26-21
Inc #054767221