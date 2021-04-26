Do you know him? Man wanted after body found in apartment parking lot in northwest Houston

HPD said the 42-year-old victim died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in the 4200 block of Antoine Drive near W. Little York Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police released a composite sketch Monday that could help investigators identify the person who shot and killed a man over the weekend.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Antoine Drive in northwest Houston.

According to investigators, police found the body of a 42-year-old man in the parking lot when they arrived at the scene. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.

WANTED: This is sketch of suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at 6407 Antoine about 2:30 pm on Sunday in NW Houston.



If you have information on his ID, please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS.



More info is at https://t.co/v35RvZy5mb

It's still unclear what led to the shooting, but police have a description of the alleged shooter, which is illustrated in the composite sketch.

Police said they're searching for a man in his 30s with a medium build.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.