This happened in the 8700 block of Josie Street, near Pleasantville Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A suspect was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being shot by an officer in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened in the 8700 block of Josie Street, which is near Pleasantville Park.

Details are limited, but Houston police tweeted about this scene shortly after 3 p.m. and said a suspect was injured but no officers were hurt.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Check back for updates.