Suspect killed after injuring HCSO deputies identified as Navy vet with mental health issues

The sheriff's office says the suspect shot at deputies first before they returned fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were injured Tuesday night when investigators said a suspect "ambushed" them.

The suspect was shot and killed by deputies in the exchange of gunfire. His family has identified him as Alan Huaracha, a 43-year-old Navy vet who suffered from mental issues.

“They shot him ... they shot him. He’s dead,” said Robert Huaracha, Adam's dad.

Images from a neighbor’s surveillance camera show Alan Huaracha exiting his home in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane, in northwest Harris County. His father was behind him.

The video then shows gunfire and Alan Huaracha falling to the ground. He then raises back up and it appears to get shot again after investigators said he fired at deputies first.

"They approached the residence as they should have, as they are trained to do, and basically they were ambushed,” said HCSO deputy chief Edison Toquica.

Investigators said Alan Huaracha was out on bond for an aggravated assault charge involving a family member at the time of the encounter he had with the HCSO deputies.

Investigators said Alan Huaracha was randomly firing his gun earlier in the day and one of his relatives called 911.

Robert Huaracha said he had no idea where the gun came from.

"That’s what I asked him one time, 'where did you get the gun?'" said Robert Huaracha. "He would not tell me, he just kept quiet and silent, nothing."

Robert Huaracha said he told his son that the gun was going to get him in trouble.

The two deputies who were injured were shot in their legs. One was also grazed in the head and ear.

They have been identified as 27-year-old Deputy Martinez and 28-year-old Deputy Delgado. Martinez has already been released from the hospital and Delgado went into surgery Wednesday.

