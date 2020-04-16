HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was wounded after he exchanged gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy in northwest Harris County overnight.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Beaver Bend Road.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released few details of the incident at this time.

Deputies said the suspect was shot in the leg after he fired at a deputy. A tourniquet was applied and the suspect was transported to a local hospital.

They added that drugs and a gun were recovered at the scene.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

