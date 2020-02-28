KATY, Texas — A home invasion suspect was shot Friday morning in Katy, a sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a mask, was shot in the arm after burglarizing a home in the 18700 block of Sandleford.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

